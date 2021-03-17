On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Sets New 12-Month High at $517.00

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 517 ($6.75) and last traded at GBX 494 ($6.45), with a volume of 290630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504 ($6.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 381.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 330.80. The company has a market capitalization of £755.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Simon Cooper sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £14,040,000 ($18,343,349.88).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.