ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.14)-(0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $205.5-208.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.93 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. 180,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,575. ON24 has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

In other news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 94,006 shares of company stock worth $6,879,882 in the last 90 days.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.