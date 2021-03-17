ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.14–0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.5-208.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.98 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONTF shares. William Blair initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,677. ON24 has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

