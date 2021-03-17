ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.5-49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.07 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.07 EPS.

ONTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ON24 stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. 5,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,677. ON24 has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 94,006 shares of company stock worth $6,879,882.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

