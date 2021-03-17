ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $48.5-49.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.07 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTF. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

ONTF stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,575. ON24 has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

In related news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

