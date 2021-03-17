OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Trading 7.5% Higher

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.15. 154,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 324,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

ONCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,363.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 4,067,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth $12,590,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

