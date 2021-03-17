Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Trading Up 7.5%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 2,343,420 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,618,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONCT. Northland Securities began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $442.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

