One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 345,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.