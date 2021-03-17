Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.62

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.62 and last traded at $65.62, with a volume of 2051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

