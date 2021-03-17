Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.70

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and traded as high as $63.71. Onex shares last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 1,172 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

