Ontology Price Hits $1.24 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002233 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $485.81 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00054130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.00237835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

