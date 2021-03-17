OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Trading 8.5% Higher

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 134,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 61,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPBK. TheStreet raised OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.