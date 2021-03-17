Opacity (OPCT) Price Hits $0.0971

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $265,124.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.88 or 0.00455273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00061653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00136279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00077608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.00571307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

