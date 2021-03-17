Open Governance Token (OPEN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $5.33 million and $2.11 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00637156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070390 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025109 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00034135 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

