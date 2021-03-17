Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Open Lending by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

