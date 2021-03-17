Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,158. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. Open Lending’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,037 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $60,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $46,645,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $33,511,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

