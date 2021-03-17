Open Platform Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.08 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $2.08 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 170.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.52 or 0.00636392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070535 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00034407 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars.

