Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 234.4% Higher This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 48% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 234.4% higher against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.38 or 0.00657659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00069112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026134 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

