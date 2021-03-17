Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.14% of Oportun Financial worth $38,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 60.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth $513,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 53.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

OPRT opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.05 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

