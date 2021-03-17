Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of SBH opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

