OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Sells $38,004.40 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OPTN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $204.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 124,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

