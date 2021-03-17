OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 3,636 Shares

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $14,253.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of OPTN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. 425,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,971. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.03.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.