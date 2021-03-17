OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 3,636 Shares

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $14,253.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. 425,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,971. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 69,109 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 14.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 229,146 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

