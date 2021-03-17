OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Insider Victor M. Clavelli Sells 5,055 Shares

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) insider Victor M. Clavelli sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $19,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,278 shares in the company, valued at $424,449.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 425,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,971. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. Analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.