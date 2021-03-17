OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $41.74 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00006155 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $41.74 million and approximately $744,323.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.39 or 0.00461097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00063056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00145120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00080325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.30 or 0.00586820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

