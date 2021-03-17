Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:RKNEF opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. Optiva has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $43.01.
Optiva Company Profile
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.