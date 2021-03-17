Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RKNEF opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. Optiva has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $43.01.

Get Optiva alerts:

Optiva Company Profile

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.