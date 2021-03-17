Opus (OPT) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Opus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $599,279.44 and $99.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00632063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070287 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00024952 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034137 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

