Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,381 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 271,466 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $58,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,125,693. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

