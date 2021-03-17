Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Oragenics news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 176,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $91,521.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,023,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,478.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,185,442 shares of company stock worth $1,371,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGEN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 6,056,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,722,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oragenics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

