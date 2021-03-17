Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 2,356,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,201,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

OEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $280.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Orbital Energy Group worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

