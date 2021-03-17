Orbitcoin Market Cap Reaches $887,031.75 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $887,031.75 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,885.54 or 1.00353598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.59 or 0.00394568 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00289356 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.32 or 0.00756435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6,009.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00086430 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

