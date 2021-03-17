Orbs Price Up 520.3% Over Last 7 Days (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 520.3% against the dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $620.95 million and $433.66 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00052487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.00640461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025082 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00033737 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.