Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Up 27.4% in February

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,805 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

