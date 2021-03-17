Orchid 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.86 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $227.01 million and $32.86 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00052492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00647396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00025022 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034048 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.