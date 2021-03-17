Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Announces Earnings Results

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.
NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $18.20.
ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.
Organogenesis Company Profile
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.
