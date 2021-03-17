Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Announces Earnings Results

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

