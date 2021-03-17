Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Cap Achieves $8.29 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0892 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $1.09 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.00458268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00063461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00124401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00576061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.