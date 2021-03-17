Orient Walt (HTDF) Trading Up 3% This Week

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $1.12 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

