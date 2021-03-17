Origin Dollar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $118,782.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $118,782.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.79 or 0.00461826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00140557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.27 or 0.00608770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,267,860 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

