Origin Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $129,833.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.63 or 0.00456509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00123995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.00583570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,267,720 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

