Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.15 million and $142,397.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.