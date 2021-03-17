Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 232,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Orion Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Orion Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 140,509 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORN stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

