Ormeus Ecosystem One Day Volume Reaches $245,475.00 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market cap of $1.70 million and $245,475.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.09 or 0.00458846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00134322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00080740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.86 or 0.00585828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

