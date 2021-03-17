Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

