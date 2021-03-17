OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading Up 5.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $49.22 and last traded at $47.93. Approximately 253,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 218,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

Specifically, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,322.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,436 shares of company stock worth $2,762,620 in the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $937.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,403,000 after buying an additional 84,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,128,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,562,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 73,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after buying an additional 110,290 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after buying an additional 86,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

