Ossiam Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after buying an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,547,000 after buying an additional 96,459 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

NYSE:USB opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

