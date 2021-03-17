Ossiam Buys 4,150 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ossiam increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average of $113.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.