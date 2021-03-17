Ossiam Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 67,035 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,450 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

