Ossiam Has $1.31 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ossiam cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Danaher by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

DHR opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

