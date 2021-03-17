Ossiam Invests $1 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ossiam acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,134 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,826,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 471,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 506,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

