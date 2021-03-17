Ossiam Purchases 12,947 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ossiam lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 112.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.70.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

