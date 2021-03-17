Ossiam Sells 1,416 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ossiam decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.82 and a 200 day moving average of $144.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

